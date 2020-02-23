Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Cisco Systems (US) , Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) , Palo Alto Networks (US) , Barracuda Networks (US) , Fortinet (US) and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) development in United States, Europe and China.In 2017, the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3556279-global-next-generation-firewall-ngfw-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025 The key players covered in this studyCisco Systems (US)Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)Palo Alto Networks (US)Barracuda Networks (US)Fortinet (US)Sonicwall (US)Zscaler (US)Forcepoint (US)Juniper Networks (US)Hillstone Networks (US)Sophos (UK)Gajshield Infotech (India)WatchGuard Technologies (US)Market segment by Type, the product can be split intoHardwareVirtualCloudMarket segment by Application, split intoBFSIRetailIT and TelecomGovernment and Public UtilitiesHealthcareEnergy and UtilitiesEducationOtherMarket segment by Regions/Countries, this report coversUnited StatesEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaCentral & South America Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3556279-global-next-generation-firewall-ngfw-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025 Table of Contents -Major Key Points1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)1.4.2 Hardware1.4.3 Virtual1.4.4 Cloud1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)1.5.2 BFSI1.5.3 Retail1.5.4 IT and Telecom1.5.5 Government and Public Utilities1.5.6 Healthcare1.5.7 Energy and Utilities1.5.8 Education1.5.9 Other1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered………….http://heraldkeeper.com/industry/next-generation-firewall-ngfw-global-market-2018-top-key-players-cisco-systems-us-check-point-software-technologies-israel-palo-alto-networks-us-barracuda-networ-182866.html12 International Players Profiles12.1 Cisco Systems (US)12.1.1 Cisco Systems (US) Company Details12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.1.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction12.1.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)12.1.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Development12.2 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)12.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Company Details12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction12.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)12.2.5 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Recent Development12.3 Palo Alto Networks (US)12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks (US) Company Details12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.3.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks (US) Recent Development12.4 Barracuda Networks (US)12.4.1 Barracuda Networks (US) Company Details12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.4.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction12.4.4 Barracuda Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)12.4.5 Barracuda Networks (US) Recent Development12.5 Fortinet (US)12.5.1 Fortinet (US) Company Details12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.5.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction12.5.4 Fortinet (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)12.5.5 Fortinet (US) Recent Development12.6 Sonicwall (US)12.6.1 Sonicwall (US) Company Details12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.6.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction12.6.4 Sonicwall (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)12.6.5 Sonicwall (US) Recent Development12.7 Zscaler (US)12.7.1 Zscaler (US) Company Details12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.7.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction12.7.4 Zscaler (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)12.7.5 Zscaler (US) Recent Development12.8 Forcepoint (US)12.8.1 Forcepoint (US) Company Details12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview12.8.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction12.8.4 Forcepoint (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)12.8.5 Forcepoint (US) Recent Development……..CONTINUED CONTACT US :NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing [email protected]: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)