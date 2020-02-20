Next-Generation Firewall Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Next-Generation Firewall market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Next-Generation Firewall market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trend is expected to drive the NGFW market.
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Cisco Systems
Check Point Software Technologies
Palo Alto Networks
Barracuda Networks
Fortinet
Sonicwall
Zscaler
Forcepoint
Juniper Networks
Hillstone Networks
Sophos
Gajshield Infotech
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Type
Virtual Type
Cloud Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Medical Authorities
Education Authorities
Retail
Manufacturing
IT
Energy
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Next-Generation Firewall
1.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Overview
1.1.1 Next-Generation Firewall Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Next-Generation Firewall Market by Type
1.4 Next-Generation Firewall Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cisco Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Check Point Software Technologies
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Palo Alto Networks
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Barracuda Networks
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Fortinet
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Sonicwall
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Zscaler
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Forcepoint
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Juniper Networks
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Hillstone Networks
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Sophos
3.12 Gajshield Infotech
4 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Next-Generation Firewall in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Next-Generation Firewall
5 United States Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook
7 China Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook
10 India Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Next-Generation Firewall Market Dynamics
12.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Opportunities
12.2 Next-Generation Firewall Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Next-Generation Firewall Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Next-Generation Firewall Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
