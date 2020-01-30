Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market: Benefits of Next Generation Devices over Injections to Boost the Market Growth

Nearly 20.8 million people across the U.S. are affected with diabetes and 90% of these have type 2 diabetes, which can be termed as insulin deficiency syndrome, wherein type 2 diabetes your body does not use insulin properly. This is called insulin resistance. Patients in early stages manage their diet and control the glucose level in blood. However, progression of the disease caused due to uncontrolled levels of blood glucose results into hyperglycemia. The parenteral route of administration is the conventional method of insulin delivery. The blood glucose levels and the Insulin delivery is expected to be regularized by the Next Generation Diabetes therapy and drug delivery. Insulin can be delivered through different routes of administration such as oral and inhalation, which prevent prick pain and skin irritation due to continuous usage of conventional method.

Benefits of next generation devices over injections is the key factor driving the global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market. The benefits include painless administration, non-infectious, easy portability, and no adverse effects. This might increase in market value of the products. But the problems lies when the middle income population comes in, as the product should be affordable. A majority of people prefer conventional products such as injections, as these are affordable, easily available, user-friendly. Lack of awareness among the people, less variability in products, and high cost of products in the developing countries are projected to hamper the growth of the market.

According to the Review of Diabetic Studies journal of the Society for Biomedical Diabetes Research, the 13 drug classes recommended for drug therapy of type 2 diabetes are α-glucosidase inhibitors, Biguanides, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides (glinides), Thiazolidinediones (glitazones), Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4) inhibitors (gliptins), Incretin mimetics, sodium/glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors (gliflozins), Amylin mimetics, bile acid sequestrants, dopamine agonists, human insulin, and insulin analogues.

The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patches, CGM systems, and artificial pancreas. Based on end-user, the global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market can be classified into diagnostics/clinics, ICUs, and home health care.

The drug delivery systems (DDS) improve the administration and effect of the compounds including antibodies, peptides, vaccines, drugs, and enzymes. Oral pills and injections are the most common and conventional mode of administration of drugs presently. The technical obstacles in health, especially drug delivery, have been overcome through microtechnology. Researchers have found that microtechnology displays a broad panel of appealing features for the design and production of drug delivery systems.

The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. Rise in health care expenditure in developing countries such as India and China is projected to present significant opportunities in the market in Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in disposable income, increase in health care expenditure, and surge in adoption rate of advanced diabetes products.

Prominent players operating in the global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market are Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Terumo Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.