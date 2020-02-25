NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

If the Industrial Internet were a human body, big data would be its spine. If we value a good, healthy posture, then we need to take care of that spine, and in terms of information, that means storing, managing, and using it effectively. The Industrial Internet demands quick, scalable, robust, compatible, immediate access to data with the ability to run complex analytics in a reliable, secure manner over vast distances across the globe.

In the past, data storage was intimately tied to physical media like hard drives, server arrays, and networks. With the cloud, and technologies like Hadoop, distributed storage has liberated a lot of the burdens of physical media. Distributed storage has its own challenges, though, like how to arrange data in the most optimal way for queries, redundancy, and onboard analytics. As more businesses embrace the Industrial Internet and face these challenges, people are starting to think about data storage in new ways to meet these concerns. There are a few of the more interesting paradigms in next-gen data storage, including Software-Defined Storage, Clould Storage and Optical Storage, etc.

In 2017, the global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dell

IBM

Vmware

HPE

Sandisk

Micron Technology

Nutanix

Netapp

Toshiba

Quantum Corporation

Market analysis by product type

All Flash Arrays

Magnetic Storage

Cloud Based Storage

Hybrid Storage Arrays

Software Defined Storage

Optical Storage

Market analysis by market

BFSI

Government

Military & Defense

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 All Flash Arrays

1.4.3 Magnetic Storage

1.4.4 Cloud Based Storage

1.4.5 Hybrid Storage Arrays

1.4.6 Software Defined Storage

1.4.7 Optical Storage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Military & Defense

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Transportation & Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Size

2.2 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market

3.5 Key Players Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………….

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Dell

9.1.1 Dell Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.1.4 Dell Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.1.5 Dell Recent Development

9.2 IBM

9.2.1 IBM Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.2.4 IBM Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.2.5 IBM Recent Development

9.3 Vmware

9.3.1 Vmware Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.3.4 Vmware Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.3.5 Vmware Recent Development

9.4 HPE

9.4.1 HPE Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.4.4 HPE Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.4.5 HPE Recent Development

9.5 Sandisk

9.5.1 Sandisk Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.5.4 Sandisk Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Sandisk Recent Development

9.6 Micron Technology

9.6.1 Micron Technology Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.6.4 Micron Technology Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Micron Technology Recent Development

9.7 Nutanix

9.7.1 Nutanix Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.7.4 Nutanix Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.7.5 Nutanix Recent Development

9.8 Netapp

9.8.1 Netapp Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.8.4 Netapp Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.8.5 Netapp Recent Development

9.9 Toshiba

9.9.1 Toshiba Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.9.4 Toshiba Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.9.5 Toshiba Recent Development

9.10 Quantum Corporation

9.10.1 Quantum Corporation Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Introduction

9.10.4 Quantum Corporation Revenue in Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Business (2017-2018)

9.10.5 Quantum Corporation Recent Development

……Continued

