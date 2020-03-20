Newest Update on Organic fertilizers Market by Demand and Major Key Players 2016-2024

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on ‘Global Organic Fertilizers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024’ which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2016-2024.

The global Organic Fertilizers Market is segmented By Source:-Plant, Animal, Micro-organisms:- Azospirillum, Cyanobacteria, Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria, Azolla, Aulosira, Rhizobium, Azetobactor and Others; By Product Type:- Peat Based, Manure Based and Others; By Application:-Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others; By Form:-Solid, Semi-Solid and Liquid; and by regions. Organic fertilizers market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Organic fertilizers are basically manures derived from animal excreta, animal matter, plant matter as well as human excreta. Organic fertilizers are carbon-based compound that increases the productivity along with the growth quality of plants, enrich the soil and benefits the insects living in the soil as well. Organic fertilizer application ensures food safety and free from harmful chemicals. Organic fertilizers unlike chemical fertilizers are quickly perishable thus being environmental friendly in nature.

Ask for Free, Sample Copy of Business Report for Competitive Analysis:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075594

North-America along with Europe is expected to be the leading market of organic fertilizers globally due to the availability of large land spaces for farming purposes and favorable climatic conditions. Asia-Pacific however is anticipated to be a profitable market due to the presence of large agricultural lands and increasing government initiative and subsidies promoting towards making farming greener and chemical free is anticipated to make the organic fertilizers market grow in the region.

Key Market Players of Global Market:

Italpollina SpA, Fertikal N.V., Multiplex Group, Gujarat Bio Organics Pvt. Ltd., Walt’s Organic Fertilizer, BioSTAR Organics, California Organic Fertilizers, Madras Fertilizers Limited and ScottsMiracle-Gro.

Growing Government Initiatives

Use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides have reduced the soil quality significantly which in turn affects the produce quality as well as quantity of various crop and plant products adversely of a region, thus making the government step into reinforcing initiatives and subsidies to make farming cleaner and greener as well as chemical free, which is expected to increase the market growth over the forecast period around the globe.

However, the increased rate of opting chemical fertilizers among the farmer population due to cheaper product availability and lack of awareness about the benefits of using organic fertilizers is expected to hamper the organic fertilizers market growth over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Organic Fertilizers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global organic fertilizers market in terms of market segmentation By source; By product type; By application; By form and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global organic fertilizers market which includes company profiling of Italpollina SpA, Fertikal N.V., Multiplex Group, Gujarat Bio Organics Pvt. Ltd., Walt’s Organic Fertilizer, BioSTAR Organics, California Organic Fertilizers, Madras Fertilizers Limited and ScottsMiracle-Gro. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global organic fertilizers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

We can help! Our analysts can customize this report to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our analyst for customization of study report

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]