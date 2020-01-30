Newborn Screening Market Revenue, Supply, Demand and Expected Growth Rate from 2018-2023

2018 Latest Report Titled on: “Global Newborn Screening Market – Segmented by Product Type, Test Type, End-users, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)”

The new research report on Global Newborn Screening Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2023 demonstrates the fast developing conditions of the global Newborn Screening market. The report wraps up-to-date industry data on real and potential industry situation, segmentation, competitive landscape, regional breakdowns and future outlook. Newborn Screening Market report answers questions related to the market measure, recent improvements, business circumstance, improvement condition, and pathways of Newborn Screening that makes this report so advantageous for the inventors and the new candidates in the Industry.

“The Global Newborn Screening market was estimated at a value of about USD XX million in 2017. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast period (2018-2023).”

This report focuses on “Top Manufactures”: Ab Sciex Pte Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Perkinelmer, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Zentech S.A

Key Developments in the Newborn Screening Market:

February 2018: Masimo Corporation received CE marking of Eveâ¢, a Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) newborn screening application, for the Rad-97â¢ Pulse CO-Oximeter.