New Survey Reveals| Plastics Compounding Market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% for the period of 2017-2022

Summary

The compounding of plastic resins is the addition of other materials to neat resins in order to add desirable properties or to make them more processable. This type of operation is conducted by three types of companies: (1) resin producers, (2) plastics processors (such as injection and blow molders, thermoformers, extruders and film/sheet producers) and (3) independent compounderscompanies whose business is making plastic compounds and masterbatches, not resins or molded plastics products.

The role of each group varies by product segment, with large-volume processors such as extruders of sheet, film and pipe, and profiles assuming a more important compounding role than batch-focused processors like injection molders. Over the years, the compounding growth rate for resin producers has generally been slower than that of processors and compounders, as these latter companies take a bigger role in markets where significant proprietary technology is involved. Compounding trends are also highly dependent on different economic scenarios; for example, when polyethylene prices are high, PE bag makers and other large processors often compensate by increasing the addition of (that is, compounding with) cheaper calcium carbonate filler.

The production of compounded plastics is a large business and a highly competitive one. Competition is based on many factors, including speed, delivery, service, performance, product innovation, product recognition, quality and price.

Based on our research, BCC Research sees trends of growth in thermoplastic compounding, such as:

– Compounding by processors should grow faster than that by producers or independent compounders.

– Calcium carbonate will remain the dominant thermoplastics filler with almost 80% of the filler market by volume.

– Carbon fiber reinforcement demand will continue to grow at double-digit rates, led by industrial (including automotive/energy) applications.

– Global sales of carbon nanotube-reinforced polymers will continue to grow at double-digit rates from 2017 to 2022, but probably more slowly than in the recent past.

– Natural fiber-plastic composites should continue to increase at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2017 through 2022, led by construction-molded applications.

– Use of masterbatches (primarily color concentrates) should grow near our projected U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) rate, at REDACTED% from 2017 to 2022.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Source

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Trends

Developments

Plastics Users

Bioplastic Resins

Plastic Additives

Fillers and Reinforcement

Masterbatch

Chapter 3 Overview

Introduction and Definitions

Background

Additives

Types of Compounders

Chapter 4 Resins

Overview

Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

High-Density Polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Polyethylene Compounding

Polyethylene Producers

Market

Polypropylene

Polypropylene Copolymers

Typical Applications

Polypropylene Properties

Polypropylene Compounding

Polypropylene Producers

Market

Polyvinyl Chloride

Forms and Grades of PVC

Chlorinated PVC

Applications for PVC

PVC Processing

PVC Producers

PVC Compounding

Continue…

