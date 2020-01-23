New Survey Reveals| Plastics Compounding Market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% for the period of 2017-2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “The North American Market for Plastics Compounding” to its huge collection of research reports.
Summary
The compounding of plastic resins is the addition of other materials to neat resins in order to add desirable properties or to make them more processable. This type of operation is conducted by three types of companies: (1) resin producers, (2) plastics processors (such as injection and blow molders, thermoformers, extruders and film/sheet producers) and (3) independent compounderscompanies whose business is making plastic compounds and masterbatches, not resins or molded plastics products.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1613473
The role of each group varies by product segment, with large-volume processors such as extruders of sheet, film and pipe, and profiles assuming a more important compounding role than batch-focused processors like injection molders. Over the years, the compounding growth rate for resin producers has generally been slower than that of processors and compounders, as these latter companies take a bigger role in markets where significant proprietary technology is involved. Compounding trends are also highly dependent on different economic scenarios; for example, when polyethylene prices are high, PE bag makers and other large processors often compensate by increasing the addition of (that is, compounding with) cheaper calcium carbonate filler.
The production of compounded plastics is a large business and a highly competitive one. Competition is based on many factors, including speed, delivery, service, performance, product innovation, product recognition, quality and price.
Based on our research, BCC Research sees trends of growth in thermoplastic compounding, such as:
– Compounding by processors should grow faster than that by producers or independent compounders.
– Calcium carbonate will remain the dominant thermoplastics filler with almost 80% of the filler market by volume.
– Carbon fiber reinforcement demand will continue to grow at double-digit rates, led by industrial (including automotive/energy) applications.
– Global sales of carbon nanotube-reinforced polymers will continue to grow at double-digit rates from 2017 to 2022, but probably more slowly than in the recent past.
– Natural fiber-plastic composites should continue to increase at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2017 through 2022, led by construction-molded applications.
– Use of masterbatches (primarily color concentrates) should grow near our projected U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) rate, at REDACTED% from 2017 to 2022.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Source
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Trends
Developments
Plastics Users
Bioplastic Resins
Plastic Additives
Fillers and Reinforcement
Masterbatch
Chapter 3 Overview
Introduction and Definitions
Background
Additives
Types of Compounders
Chapter 4 Resins
Overview
Polyethylene
Low-Density Polyethylene
High-Density Polyethylene
Linear Low-Density Polyethylene
Polyethylene Compounding
Polyethylene Producers
Market
Polypropylene
Polypropylene Copolymers
Typical Applications
Polypropylene Properties
Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/the-north-american-market-for-plastics-compounding-report.html/toc
Polypropylene Compounding
Polypropylene Producers
Market
Polyvinyl Chloride
Forms and Grades of PVC
Chlorinated PVC
Applications for PVC
PVC Processing
PVC Producers
PVC Compounding
Continue…
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/