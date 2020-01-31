Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “New Study On Monoclonal Antibodies – Global Trends in the Competitive, Technological and R&D Landscape” to its huge collection of research reports.



GBI Research’s latest report, “”Monoclonal Antibodies – Global Trends in the Competitive, Technological and R&D Landscape”” discusses both the pipeline and market shares of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) across a number of therapy areas. mAbs are defined as a collection of antibodies produced from a single B-cell clone. These antibodies therefore share binding specificity towards a certain antigen, and can be used as a means of targeted therapy within a number of indications across the pharmaceutical market.

mAbs have been in development in humans since the mid-1970s, and a substantial number of mAb products have entered the market. However, the majority are still in early-stage development, indicating delays and setbacks in the progression of potential products. Despite this, mAbs are the largest and fastest-growing segment of the biopharmaceutical sector, and account for almost half of the global revenue accrued from this area annually.

The pipeline is highly active, with 2,836 mAbs currently in development. Most are at an early stage of development, with 76% at the Discovery or Preclinical stage. Additionally, there are currently 85 mAb programs in Phase III development, and 22 at the Pre-registration stage, accounting for just under 4% of the total mAb pipeline.

This CBR report provides a comprehensive view of the clinical, R&D, commercial and competitive landscape of mAbs, and assesses key developments in manufacturing and development, covering strategies to combat challenges associated with the use of mAbs in human patients.

While many mAbs that enter the market achieve commercial success, a large proportion are stuck at early-stage development:

What strategies can be put in place to advance the production of mAbs?

What strategies can be used to improve both the affinity and therapeutic efficacy of mAbs?

What are the relative advantages and disadvantages of each mAb type, and which hold the most promise?

What proportion of the overall mAb R&D pipeline is occupied by each mAb type?

In which therapy areas is there the highest level of R&D activity for mAbs?

Which stage of development accounts for the majority of the pipeline?

How do mAbs fit into the overall portfolios of companies developing them?

What is the level of involvement in mAbs research for the top 15 Big Pharma companies?

