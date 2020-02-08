New Research Report Provides Credible Insights on How Organic Pea Protein Market will Evolve During 2018 – 2026

Organic Pea Protein Market Analysis: The market potential for dietary supplements is expected to remain consistent by 2026 end

Transparency Market Research offers an eight-year forecast for the global date palm market between 2018 and 2026. In a recently released report by the company, the global organic pea protein market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the organic pea protein market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global organic pea protein market over the forecast period. This report also offers updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional organic pea protein market.

Organic Pea Protein – ‘A Healthy Mania for Quality Ingredients in Sports Food and Supplements

The general awareness that healthy food emanates at the cost of taste has been positively blurred out in the health food industry, as manufacturers have improved their products to such an extent, that taste is no more a negative factor as far as protein products are concerned. Improved ingredient quality and the introduction of newer process technology has made pea protein available in varied types, some of which are only unique to protein processing. A consistent supply of proteins is considered absolutely essential for muscle growth, as protein helps in building muscle mass and repairing damaged muscle tissue. Due to this reason, the consumption of protein powders is a fairly common phenomenon among fitness enthusiasts and regular gym-goers.

Plant-based proteins are particularly popular as supplements, due to functional advantages such as high solubility in a liquid medium and the presence of vital nutrients. An increasing vegan population has led to an increase in the demand for plant-based protein.

Plant proteins are finding increasing application in sports nutrition products, since they are perceived to be natural and additive-free. For instance, the demand for plant-based protein such as organic pea protein is increasing among athletes, as it is pure, natural, non-GMO, enriched with amino acids, and can be easily mixed with beverages and food products.

Increasing Demand for Plant Proteins among Vegan Customers

Product innovations regarding growing health concerns have changed the market dynamics on a global level. Increasing offerings by vendors using safe and healthy ingredients is responsible for the growing demand for supplements and sports food. With changing lifestyles and increasing focus towards plant-based food products, consumer sentiments are oriented towards consuming food that is guilt-free in order to protect the environment. Vegan food products have gained considerable traction in the market, and hence, these consumers are opting for more plant-based products, such as pea protein. Hence, plant-based proteins satiate multiple consumer demands, such as gluten-free, vegan, and high-protein food products. In recent times, pea protein has gained considerable traction in the market, especially among flexitarians and consumers following plant-based diets in their daily routine life.

Mounting Prices of Organic Pea Protein Hindering the Market Growth

The price of plant-based protein is one of the factors that is considered by consumers while buying a plant-based protein product. Consumers have expressed concerns over the prices of plant-based and organic food products, which are relatively higher in comparison to animal-based and conventional protein. Under such circumstances, these expensive prices of organic plant-based protein products are likely to affect market growth in a bigger way than it appears, as positive consumer approach towards organic plant-based products is not very mature, and high prices may drive away even those consumers who are ready to opt for plant-based diets.

Organic Pea Protein Market Outlook

A section of the report highlights the global demand for organic pea protein. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the dates.

This study discusses key drivers, and opportunities contributing to the growth of the global organic pea protein market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market. In the final section of the global organic pea protein report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are global organic pea protein key players. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key product offerings and recent developments in the global pea protein market space.

Market participants in the global organic pea protein market include, Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods, Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd., The Scoular Company, Vestkorn, YT (XI’AN) Biochem Co., Ltd., A&B Ingredients, Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd., Puris, and Maxsun Industries, Inc.