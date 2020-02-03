New Research on Thrust Reversal System Market 2025 to estimate the market size

Thrust reversal, also called reverse thrust, is the temporary diversion of an aircraft engine’s thrust so that it is directed forward, rather than backward. Reverse thrust acts against the forward travel of the aircraft, providing deceleration. Thrust reverser systems are featured on many jet aircraft to help slow down just after touch-down, reducing wear on the brakes and enabling shorter landing distances.

North America is expected to be a leading thrust reversal system market during the forecast period due to the high demand for new aircraft and replacement of aging fleets. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to increase in modernization programs in the Asia Pacific aviation industry. These factors are anticipated to further propel the demand for thrust reversal systems in the APAC region.

The global Thrust Reversal System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thrust Reversal System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thrust Reversal System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Safran

United Technologies

Leonardo

Bombardier

Triumph Group

FACC

GKN

Nordam

Spirit Aerosystems

Woodward

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Target type

Clam-shell type

Cold stream type

Segment by Application

OEM

MRO

