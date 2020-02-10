New Research on Pneumococcal Vaccines Market North America to Register Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Pneumococcal Vaccines Market: North America to Register Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast on the global pneumococcal vaccines market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to opportunities in the global pneumococcal vaccines market.

Report Description

In terms of revenue, the global pneumococcal vaccines market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 20182028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global pneumococcal vaccines market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global pneumococcal vaccines market are presented in the report.

The global demand for pneumococcal vaccines is increasing as a result of the large burden of pneumonia-related child mortality rate. Pneumonia is the leading cause of child deaths. 16% of all deaths under age 5 are due to pneumonia. The governments across the globe are focusing on reducing the mortality rate with the help of pneumococcal immunization, which is expected to fuel the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market. Besides, the support from Gavi to low-income countries for pneumococcal immunization is expected to boost the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market. Availability of cost-effective vaccines in developing countries as well as favourable reimbursement policies for pneumococcal conjugate and polysaccharide vaccine are expected to spur the demand for pneumococcal vaccines.

Research & development activities for the development of new pneumococcal vaccines, balanced supply and demand, government and private funding for pneumococcal vaccines are expected to boost the demand for pneumococcal vaccines over the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on mergers and collaborations for the development of new vaccines, whereas increasing pharmacy-based pneumococcal immunization is expected to create huge opportunities for growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market.

The revenue of the pneumococcal vaccines market in North America is expected to grow at the high rate. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The report provides analysis of the global pneumococcal vaccines market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different pneumococcal vaccines types. The market dynamics section includes FMIs analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global pneumococcal vaccines market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights

The subsequent section of the report provides analysis of the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

India

China

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The next section provides competitive edge of the global pneumococcal vaccines market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the pneumococcal vaccines market. The competition landscape section provides dashboard view of the activities of major players in the global pneumococcal vaccines market. The company profiles section provides information on the key offerings of each player in the global pneumococcal vaccines market, their direct & indirect presence, revenue, key developments and strategies and SWOT analysis. The key players included in this report are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc.

The next section analyses the market on the basis of product type and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The product types covered in the report include:

Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccines

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines

The next section analyses the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The distribution channels covered in the report include:

Pharmacies

Community Clinics

Public Health Agencies

Others

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global pneumococcal vaccines market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by pneumococcal vaccines market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global pneumococcal vaccines market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help providers to identify the existing market opportunities.

