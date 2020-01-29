New Research on Medical Device Security: Technologies and Global Markets

The global market for medical device security totaled $4.7 billion in 2016. The market should total $5.2 billion in 2017 and $7.5 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 7.4% from 2017 to 2022.
Report Includes
An overview of the global market for medical device security technologies.
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
Analyses of the market by technology, end user, application, and region.
Discussion of the market opportunities for manufacturers, software firms, and services firms.
Insight into the patent review and new developments in the market.
Profiles of major companies in the industry.
Report Scope
This report covers the global market for medical device security technologies and provides regional analyses of the markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include chip sets, platforms, software, and services. The market is also segmented by end users such as providers, payers and manufacturers. Further, application areas such as consumer, wearable, embedded, and in-hospital devices are sized.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
Introduction
Connected Device Security, Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Security
FDA Response to Security Risks
Data Security Standards and Regulations
Future Needs from Security Standards
Types of Security Threats and Forms of Attack
Types of Security Attacks
Device Security Solution Framework
Hardware-based Versus Software-based Security
Secure Boot
Implementing Secure Boot with TrustZone and a TEE
Session Authentication: Root of Trust
Device and Data Authentication: Techniques and Standards
Data Encryption: Techniques and Standards
Common Techniques for Attacks at the Device Level
Public Key Infrastructure Model.
Securing Solutions and Applications Through Different Techniques
Security and Management
Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Technology Overview for Medical Device Security
Technology Overview for Device Layer Security
Techniques to Ensure a Trusted Execution Cycle
Hardware
Embedded Secure Elements
PKI Solutions for Device Security
Continue…
