New Research on Medical Device Security: Technologies and Global Markets

The global market for medical device security totaled $4.7 billion in 2016. The market should total $5.2 billion in 2017 and $7.5 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 7.4% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for medical device security technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Analyses of the market by technology, end user, application, and region.

Discussion of the market opportunities for manufacturers, software firms, and services firms.

Insight into the patent review and new developments in the market.

Profiles of major companies in the industry.

Report Scope

This report covers the global market for medical device security technologies and provides regional analyses of the markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Component segments include chip sets, platforms, software, and services. The market is also segmented by end users such as providers, payers and manufacturers. Further, application areas such as consumer, wearable, embedded, and in-hospital devices are sized.

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Connected Device Security, Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Security

FDA Response to Security Risks

Data Security Standards and Regulations

Future Needs from Security Standards

Types of Security Threats and Forms of Attack

Types of Security Attacks

Device Security Solution Framework

Hardware-based Versus Software-based Security

Secure Boot

Implementing Secure Boot with TrustZone and a TEE

Session Authentication: Root of Trust

Device and Data Authentication: Techniques and Standards

Data Encryption: Techniques and Standards

Common Techniques for Attacks at the Device Level

Public Key Infrastructure Model.

Securing Solutions and Applications Through Different Techniques

Security and Management

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Technology Overview for Medical Device Security

Technology Overview for Device Layer Security

Techniques to Ensure a Trusted Execution Cycle

Hardware

Embedded Secure Elements

PKI Solutions for Device Security

