New Research on Filtration for the Chemical Processing Market 2025 to estimate the market size

This report focuses on the global Marine Hybrid Propulsion System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Hybrid Propulsion System development in United States, Europe and China.
Marine propulsion is the mechanism or system used to generate thrust to move a ship or boat across water. Most modern ships are propelled by mechanical systems consisting of an electric motor or engine turning a propeller, or less frequently, in pump-jets, an impeller.
Hybrid ferries combine traditional diesel power with electric battery power, resulting in reductions in fossil fuel consumption, carbon emissions and other pollutants.
In 2017, the global Marine Hybrid Propulsion System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
General Electric
Siemens
Caterpillar
BAE Systems
Wartsila
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Torqeedo
Steyr Motors
ABB
MAN Diesel & Turbo
Schottel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diesel-Electric
Gas-Electric
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Logistics
Offshore Drilling
Naval
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
