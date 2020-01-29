New Research on Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents: Global Markets

Report Highlights

The global market for biological imaging reagents was valued at $13.2 billion in 2016. This market will grow from $14.4 billion in 2017 to nearly $23.9 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes

32 data tables and 76 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for biologic and medical imaging reagents

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

A comprehensive analysis of imaging techniques as an important tool in medical diagnostic procedures

Coverage of current and future strategies within the medical imaging technology market

A look at classifications, comparisons, advantages, and disadvantages of these types of diagnostic methods

A detailed analysis of the industry structure

Profiles of major players in the industry

Report Scope

Topics covered in this report include:

Fluorescent dyes and probes.

Fluorescent proteins.

Nanoparticles, including quantum dots.

Supermolecules.

Imaging radiopharmaceuticals.

Contrast reagents for X-ray/CT, MRI and ultrasound.

Topics not covered in this report include:

Nanotechnology.

Drug delivery.

Coatings.

Supramolecular chemistry.

Imaging instruments and software.

The scope of the study includes the biological imaging reagents that are already commercialized or likely to be commercialized within the next five years. Fluorescent probes and dyes; imaging nanomaterials (including quantum dots and other nanoparticles); fluorescent proteins; contrast reagents for MRI, X-ray and ultrasound; and imaging radiopharmaceuticals are studied. Both the in vivo and in vitro market segments are included. Each technology is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecast growth from 2017 through 2022. Technology status and market driving forces are also discussed.

BCC Research examines imaging reagent producers and the industry structure in specialized segments of the industry. We also review industry alliances and acquisitions, and the use of biological imaging reagents in key diagnostics and research and development (R&D) tools platforms, including microarrays, lab-on-a-chip devices, DNA sequencing, PCR and cellular analysis. The markets for novel biological imaging reagent applications, including targeted multifunctional and hybrid therapeutic reagents, are analyzed, and the main companies in these fields are highlighted.

