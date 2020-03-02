New Report On India Hand Hygiene Market 2019 Edition

India Hand Hygiene Industry

This report covers detailed insights of the hand hygiene products in the Indian market. It also includes leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the hand hygiene products. Hand hygiene market in India is bifurcated mainly into liquid hand wash products and hand sanitizer products. The different brands and companies involved in the organized hand hygiene market in India are analyzed in this report. Moreover, it also gives an idea on the product variant and pricing analysis of each of the product available in the market. Hand hygiene products have seen a drastic growth in the recent years in India. Improving hand washing habits, growing awareness of infectious disease and the increasing availability of specialized hand hygiene products have been one of the major reasons for the adoption of consumers towards the consumption of hand hygiene products such as liquid hand wash soaps and hand sanitizer.

According to “India Hand Hygiene Market Overview”, the overall hand hygiene market was growing with more than 20% CAGR in the last five years from 2010 to 2015. People normally use liquid hand wash soaps after eating or before eating, preparing food, after using toilet, after touching dusty things, etc in their daily lives. Liquid hand wash soaps aim to serve as germ protector and keep away from infectants. They usually contain a mix of water, triclosan, detergent, fragrance and moisturizers. The increasing number of players interested to enter this segment is one major reason for developing market. Raising health concerns and growing popularity of liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer are expected to boost the overall hand hygiene market over the forecast period.

The Indian hand hygiene market is still at a very nascent stage. However, Indian consumers are now shifting towards the hygiene side and health concerns have been a major factor. Hence, manufacturers are also trying to market the product with the same aspect. Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, and Colgate-Palmolive India are some of the companies that have acquired a major share in the Indian market. The consumption of liquid hand wash is high as compared to hand sanitizer, which is still a new category for Indian consumers. People trust on liquid hand wash as it helps them to maintain hygiene on daily basis, while hand sanitizers are more convenient where water and soaps are not available. Hand sanitizers include high amount of alcohol which kills 99% germs after rubbing it on hands. Dettol dominates the Indian hand hygiene market, followed by Lifebuoy. In the coming years, more brands are expected to make their presence in the Indian market.

