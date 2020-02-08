New Report on Ferrotitanium Market Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis

Press Release

Ferrotitanium

Ferrotitanium report gives thorough analysis on geographical area and regional trends. Ferrotitanium report also offers exclusive data with statistical information and tables and figures.

Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy composed of titanium and iron, with occasional trace carbon. It was first discovered in 1798 by W. Gregor and was partially purified by H. Moissan in 1895.

Ferrotitanium market report brigs exclusives analysis on following top players: Global Titanium, AMG Superalloys UK, Arconic, Metalliage, VSMPO-AVISMA, Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant, Mottram, Cronimet, ZTMC, Bansal Brothers, OSAKA Titanium, Guotai Industrial, Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy, Hengtai Special Alloy.

Scope of the Report:

  • Ferrotitanium is a ferroalloy used primarily in steelmaking. There are two main grades of ferrotitanium, the first containing approximately 35% titanium and the second containing roughly 70% titanium. The 35% grade is produced via an aluminothermic reaction while the 70% grade is produced by melting titanium scrap and iron in an induction furnace. Currently, ferrotitanium 70% is the major type which account for 68.57% of global consumption in 2018. As for price, ferrotitanium 70% sales price is much higher than that of other type. In 2017, average sales price of ferrotitanium 70% is about 4381 USD/MT.
  • Currently, ferrotitanium manufacture process is mature and there are many suppliers all over the world. Global major suppliers include Global Titanium, AMG Superalloys UK, Arconic, Metalliage, VSMPO-AVISMA, Kluchevskiy Ferroalloy Plant, Mottram, Cronimet, ZTMC, Bansal Brothers, OSAKA Titanium, Guotai Industrial, Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy and Hengtai Special Alloy etc. AMG Superalloys UK is market leader in ferrotitanium industry.
  • The worldwide market for Ferrotitanium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ferrotitanium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:
    Ferrotitanium 35%
    Ferrotitanium 70%
    Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
    Stainless Steel Stabilizer
    Molten Metal Additive
    Other

