New Report on Distilled Monoglyceride Market Comprises Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends

The report “Global Distilled Monoglyceride Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” provides market intelligence on the different segments, based on types, application and geography. Market size and forecast (2019-2024) has been provided in terms of both, Value (USD) and Volume (KG) in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the Distilled Monoglyceride Market and future market opportunities have also been discussed.

Distilled Monoglyceride Report delivers key manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Major Key Players covered are: Danisco, Kerry, Riken Vitamin, Palsgaard, Corbion, Kevin Food, Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical, BASF, Guangzhou Jialishi Food, Kao Chemicals, Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive, Wilmar International, ZTCC.

“Monoglycerides are a class of glycerides which are composed of a molecule of glycerol linked to a fatty acid via an ester bond. Distilled monoglyceride is mainly made from sunflower, rapeseed, palm or soya bean oil.”

Scope of the Report:

Global production of distilled monoglycerid is 411 K MT in 2017, increased from 315.3 K MT in 2013. Since one of the key raw materials is palm oil, some manufacturers locate their plants in Malaysia. China is the largest base of distilled monoglycerid globally with the share of 34.57% in 2017, followed by Europe with 24.59% share.

When refers to the consumption, China is also the largest one and contributed 35.42% share in the consumption market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Distilled Monoglyceride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.