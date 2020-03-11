New report: Hops Essential Oil Market opportunities and forecast assessment 2018–2028

Hops are the cones (female flower) of a climbing plant called Humulus lupulus, which is commonly grown in the European region. The oil extracted from these hops is called hops essential oil. Steam distillation is the common method of extraction for hops essential oil. Aromatically, hops essential oil is sweet and fresh with a bit of sharpness and bitterness. Hops essential oil is used for fragrance and therapeutic blending when diluted in low concentration with other oils. Hops essential oil is also known to cause sedative effects on humans. This makes hops essential oil applicable in relieving stress, anxiety, and insomnia in humans. The application of hops essential oil also includes its uses in natural deodorants, fragrances, and perfumes.

Wide Spectrum of Applications Offered by Hops Essential Oil Increasing its Usage in the Alcoholic Beverage Market, Besides Others

Hops essential oil has major application in beer production. Flavour is imparted to the beer by hops essential oil either by late-hopping or dry-hopping. For instance, ale is produced by the dry-hopping method. Beer gains an exclusive hop aroma after the addition of hops essential oil into it, and consumers tend to prefer aromatic beer as compared to natural beer. As a result, hops essential oil is gaining popularity among beer producers for hoppy flavour intensification and product differentiation.

This aroma and flavour imparted by hops essential oil is driving consumer acceptance. Hops essential oil flavoured beers are also trending among consumers who are incorporating them into their bedtime routines, since the hops essential oil used to flavour such beers helps them overcome restlessness and the inability to sleep. Also, some people are using this benefit offered by hops essential oil by sprinkling one or two drops of hops essential oil on the pillow to relax and sleep well.

Hops Essential Oil: Segmentation:

On the basis of end-use application-

Brewing

Flavour and Fragrance

Aromatherapy

On the basis of packing-

Amber Glass Bottles

Aluminium Bottles

Others

On the basis of nature of production-

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of sales channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Hops Essential Oil Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global hops essential oil market identified are Glacier Hops Ranc, Green Acre Farms, Aliksir, Mountain Rose Herbs, Hopsteiner, Hermitage Oils, Denie Brown, and others.