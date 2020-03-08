New Opportunities to Fuel the Expansion of Injectable Liquid Filling Machines Market

Packaging plays a pivotal role in injectable liquid filling machines marketing of products along the supply chain. The sole idea of packaging, as a means of carriage, got changed with innovation and technology. With the advent of technology packaging industry came up with various processes and forms of packaging to meet the modern requirements. One such stepping stone was the introduction of machines over human labor to make packaging easier, safer, faster, effective and efficient. Among many machines utilized in packaging, injectable liquid filling machines hold an important area in the liquid filling department.

Injectable liquid filling machines are of great use in the packaging of consumer goods as well as industrial goods. The scope of injectable liquid filling machines has expanded and are thus deriving demand from various application sectors including pharmaceutical, chemical, food, cosmetics, medical and herbal industries. With growing demand of pharmaceutical and medicine industry, the injectable liquid filling machinesenable faster filling of thick valuable syrups in appropriate volumes into the bottles without any wastage. The injectable liquid filling machines have an important role to play in filling of cosmetic products like creams, lotions, deodorants and food products like edible oils, liquids or drinks, beverages and are being used on a large scale in food industry. The injectable liquid filling machines standout in oil and gas manufacturing industries, too for packaging. The modern injectable liquid filling machines come with stoppering or sealing features and are therefore in great demand among the manufacturers for their versatile features. The initial installation cost is the only restraint for this product.

Global consumer durables market and FMCG market are expected to grow at robust CAGR during the forecast period and hence driving the injectable liquid filling machines market. The same trends are anticipated to be witnessed in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and medicine markets during this phase. These growth rates coupled with increasing demands among the end users is expected to boost the global injected liquid fillers machine market over the forecast period.

In the next ten years, over 70% of the global economic growth is anticipated to be contributed by the emerging economies, where in China and India, alone is expected account over 40%. Hence, Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant region in the global injected liquid fillers market. Injectable liquid filling machinesmarket in region is expected to gain substantial market share by the end of the 2026 as compared to that in 2016. Increasing number of population coupled with growing demand for FMCD and FMCG goods is anticipated to drive the overall growth in the APAC injectable liquid filling machinesmarket. Matured markets such as Europe and North America are expected to witness uneven growth throughout the forecast period. However, MEA and Latin America with growing urbanization and increasing disposable income per capita in GCC and Nigeria markets are anticipated to witness healthy growth in injectable liquid filling machinesmarket over the forecast period.

The global injected liquid fillers machine market is segmented into four parts based on the type, application, size and geography.

Based on the machine type Injectable liquid filling machinesmarket is segmented into:

Overflow liquid -injectable liquid filling machines

Servo Pump -injectable liquid filling machines

Peristaltic -injectable liquid filling machines

Time Gravity -injectable liquid filling machines

Piston liquid -injectable liquid filling machines

Net Weigh -injectable liquid filling machines

Based on the application Injectable liquid filling machinesmarket is segmented into:

FMCG and FMCD goods industry

Pharmaceuticals and Medicines industry

Oil and Liquid gas industry

Based on the size Injectable liquid filling machinesmarket is segmented into:

Small volume injectable liquid filling machines

Medium volume injectable liquid filling machines

High volume injectable liquid filling machines

Based on the geography Injectable liquid filling machinesmarket is segmented into:

ASIA-PACIFIC

North America

Europe

MEA

ROW

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in injectable liquid filling machinesmarketare BROTHERS PHARMAMAC INDIA Pvt Ltd, Inline Filling Systems Inclusive, NKP Pharma Pvt Ltd, Multipack, Shanghai Chengxiang Machinery Co Ltd, Allunder (Shanghai) Machinery Industry Co Ltd, Shanghai Eugeng International Trade Co Ltd, etc.