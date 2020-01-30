New Heavy Duty Casters Market Report Covers Development Trends, Driving Forces, Restraints, Opportunities, And Future Potential 2024

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Heavy Duty Casters Market 2019 to 2024. It supports finding experts to formulate better category strategies, increase savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

“Heavy Duty Caster is a wheeled device typically mounted to a larger object that enables relatively easy rolling movement of the object”

Heavy Duty Casters Report delivers key manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Major Key Players covered are: Colson Group, Tente International, Blickle, TAKIGEN, Payson Casters, Hamilton, TELLURE, Samsongcaster, CEBORA, ER Wagner, Flywheel Metalwork, Uchimura Caster, RWM Casters, Darcor, ZONWE HOLDING GROUP, Qingdao Shinh.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

SwivelÂ Caster

RigidÂ Caster

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Heavy Duty Casters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.