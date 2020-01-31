New Detailed analysis of Nylon String Trimmer Line Market 2019-2024, Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide along with Top Key Players like Rotary（Desert&Maxpower）, Blount (Oregon), ECHO

Overview Of Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Report – 2019 :

The cutting line in a string trimmer does all of the hard work, slicing through tough weeds and grass. This trimmer line is hard enough to cut through grasses, but soft enough to break against harder objects such as rocks, metal and fence posts.

Nylon String Trimmer Line is the String Trimmer Line made of nylon. Nylon is the typical material used in trimmer lines. They are synthetic, hardened monofilaments that can be used for almost all weed-cutting tasks. It also makes a great trimming line if you use the correct line diameter and shape. Trimmer lines made of nylon make a perfect gardening tool for beginners and professionals alike.

In terms of sales volume, the total sales of Nylon String Trimmer Line in the world had increased to 7659 K Pcs in 2016 from 6298 K Pcs in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 7862 K Pcs by 2017 to 8650 K Pcs by 2022.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 52.76% market share of the Nylon String Trimmer Line market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Rotary (Desert&Maxpower), Blount (Oregon) and ECHO. They respectively with market share as 19.75%, 19.85%, and 13.16% in 2016.

The Nylon String Trimmer Line market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

Segmentation by product type: Round, Multi-sided, Twisted, Serrated

Segmentation by application: Commercial, Residential

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Rotary（Desert&Maxpower）, Blount (Oregon), ECHO, Husqvarna AB (RedMax), Arnold, DEWALT, STIHL, Shakespeare Monofilaments, Huaju Industrial, Zhejiang Hausys, Yao I, Ariens (Stens)

Nylon String Trimmer Line Market Scenario:

The ongoing market trends of Nylon String Trimmer Line market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

The Nylon String Trimmer Line report gives a top to bottom examination on a portion of the key elements, involving income, cost, limit, limit usage rate, creation, generation rate, utilization, import/send out, supply/request, net, piece of the pie, CAGR, and gross edge. Furthermore, the report shows a far reaching investigation of the market development factors and their most recent patterns, alongside important market fragments and sub-portions.

