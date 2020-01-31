New Detailed analysis of Hirudin Market 2019-2024, Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide along with Top Key Players like The Medicines Company, Keyken, Minapharm, Abbott

Overview Of Hirudin Market Report – 2019 :

This report studies the Hirudin market. Hirudin is a naturally occurring peptide in the salivary glands of medicinal leeches (such as Hirudo medicinalis) that has a blood anticoagulant property. Hirudin is the most potent natural inhibitor of thrombin.

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Currently, Hirudin market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand are rapidly growth.

In recent years in China as the main ingredient to hirudin, there are many kinds of proprietary Chinese medicines, such as cerebral blood oral liquid, tablets thrombosis, blood capsule, with its annual output value of tens of millions. New drugs with leeches are constantly studied and introduced. Genetic engineering of recombinant leech-like peptide drugs to replace or hirudin as anticoagulant drug additives stasis, which can be achieved in the near future.

As the injection for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer drugs, the need for further clinical research. Needless to say, recombinant hirudin-like peptide drug development will bring huge social and economic benefits.

Segmentation by product type: Natural Hirudin, Recombinant Hirudin

Segmentation by application: Thrombosis Disease, Tumor Disease, Others

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report: The Medicines Company, Keyken, Minapharm, Abbott, SALUBRIS, Pfizer, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, DUOPUTAI, Pentapharm

Hirudin Market Scenario:

