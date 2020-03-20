New Case Study on Multi Cloud Management Market by Growth And Demand 2017-2024

The global multi cloud management market is segmented by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. In this segment, hybrid cloud segment is projected to grow at remarkable pace over the forecast period. Factor such as, managing security, compliance and reducing data risk is anticipated to significantly robust the growth of multi cloud management over the forecast period. Apart from this, ability to deliver services faster, cheaper and more reliably over private cloud management is expected to drive the growth of multi cloud management over the forecast period.

Global multi cloud management market is expected to register a CAGR of 32.1% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global multi cloud management market is expected to expand on the basis of advancement in technology coupled with many high end features such as cloud automation service and increased agility. Increase in the multi-cloud management solutions and services among enterprises are a key factor which is expected to increase the growth of global multi cloud management market in upcoming years.

North America is anticipated to dominate the overall market of multi cloud management market during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing adoption of digital business strategies is expected to drive the growth of global multi cloud management market in North America region over the forecast period. Further, advancement and availability of wide number of efficient multi cloud architecture region is increasing the growth of multi cloud management market in Europe.

Increased Agility and Automation

Factors such as, implementation of a multi-cloud management platform allows organizations to achieve appropriate levels of automation with agility which is expected to increase the growth of global multi cloud management market over the forecast period. In addition, multi cloud management enables to gain operational and economic benefits of cloud computing through multiple automation tools.

Avoidance of Vendor Lock-IN

Factors such as, switching between different vendors and reduce dependency on a single vendor may increase the growth of global multi cloud management market over forecast period. In addition, flexibility in data deployment and allowance to move workloads to multiple clouds are factors which are anticipated for the growth of multi cloud management market over forecast period.

However, lack of security and complexities in re-designing the network for cloud is likely to dampen the growth of multi cloud management market during the forecast period.

Dell Technologies, Accenture, IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Turbonomic, Rightscale Inc., Cliqr Technologies Inc., Jamcracker, Cloudmore, Doublehorn.