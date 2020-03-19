New Case Study Corporate Web Security Market by Growth And Demand 2018-2027

The global corporate web security market can be segmented on the basis of solutions, end-user and region. On the basis of solutions, it is sub-segmented into cloud-based services, appliances services, hybrid solutions and on-premises services. Hybrid solutions sub-segment is anticipated to lead the solutions segment. The hybrid solutions offer better management of the large organization situated at different locations through its technologically advanced features. On the basis of end-user industry, it is sub-segmented government public utilities, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences and others including manufacturing, retail and transportation. IT and telecommunications sub-segment is anticipated to lead the end-user segment. This is on the account of high application of the web security application software in IT and telecommunications firms.

The global corporate web security market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. The increasing cyber security threats coupled with rising demand for the better management of the internet security by various business firms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global corporate web security market.

By region, global corporate web security market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global corporate web security market during the forecast period. The presence of some of the prominent key players in the region coupled with the highly developed internet security network is anticipated to be the primary reason for the region to lead the global corporate web security market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global corporate web security market. The increasing deployment of the web-security by various enterprises is anticipated to be primary reason for the growth of the global corporate web security market in the region.

Increasing cybercrime activities across the globe is anticipated to fuel the demand for the corporate web security

The increasing penetration of the internet across the globe has increased the criminal activities on the internet such as malware, hacking, money laundering, data theft etc. Various corporate offices are deploying web security in order to prevent cyber-crime. The companies are using various tools in order to protect the data loss. For instance in 2013, “watering hole” attack involved various organizations such as Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and apple. Thus, web security is deployed by different organizations in order to prevent the data theft.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global corporate web security market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.