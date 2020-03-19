New Case Study Corporate Application Delivery Controllers Market by Growth And Demand 2018-2027

The global application delivery controllers market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprises, end-users and region. On the basis of deployment, it is sub-segmented into virtual/software and hardware. Virtual/software sub-segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing development in the technology including software-defined networking and software-defined storage is anticipated to be the primary reason for the sub-segment to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of enterprises, it is sub-segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises. The increasing inclination of the small enterprises towards the use of the cloud based platform for the data management is anticipated to be the key factor for the sub-segment to lead the enterprises segment. On the basis of end-users, it is sub-segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, IT, retail and others. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sub-segment is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment during the forecast period. The increasing concern regarding the loss of the important financial data coupled with the increasing cyber-crime is anticipated to be the primary reason for the sub-segment to lead the segment. However, IT sub-segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. These solutions improve the business operations and provide the better management of the infrastructure.

The global application delivery controllers market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 5.5% during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach around USD 0.36 billion market size by 2027. The growing need for the maintenance of proper business channels coupled with the increased internet traffic is expected to drive the growth of the global application delivery controllers market during the forecast period.

By region, global application delivery controllers market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global application delivery controllers market during the forecast period. The presence of the advanced IT and telecom network in the region is anticipated to boost the growth of the application delivery controllers market in the region. The high prevalence of the technologies such as cloud computing and SDN devices, and network security is also a reason for the region to lead the global application delivery controllers market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the global application delivery controllers market. The increasing industrialization in the region leads to the expansion of the small and medium industries coupled with the increasing penetration of the internet. Thus, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the global application delivery controllers market in the region.

Increasing demand for the application delivery controllers from various end-users industries is anticipated boost the growth of the global application delivery controllers market

The increasing penetration of internet across the globe has increased the digitalization activities. The increasing digitalization has encouraged many organizations to share the data and work on the cloud computing. Additionally, the increasing cloud computing network has increased the chances of errors in the business activities. The application delivery controllers decreases the prevalence of the errors. The increasing cybercrime and loss of the financial data enables various organization to use the application delivery controllers.

The report titled “Application Delivery Controllers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global application delivery controllers market in terms of market segmentation by deployment, by enterprises, by end-users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global application delivery controllers market which includes company profiling of key companies such as A10 Networks Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc. and KEMP Technologies Inc. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global application delivery controllers market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.