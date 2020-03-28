New Caledonia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Growth, Analysis, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Office des Postes et Télécommunications de Nouvelle-Calédonie (OPT-NC) | 2020

WiseGuyReports.com “New Caledonia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

New submarine cable planned for New Caledonia in 2019.

The South Pacific region has become a hub for submarine cable system development in recent years with further networks coming online during 2019/2020. This is expected to increase competition in the region in regards to international capacity and the New Caledonian government plans to hold a tender process in 2019 in order to establish its own international and domestic submarine cable.

New Caledonia’s telecommunications sector is dominated by the government owned OPT-NC which holds a monopoly and provides fixed and mobile voice services, mobile internet, fixed broadband access, and wholesale services for other ISPs.

In 2019 New Caledonia is well serviced by extensive 3G and 4G LTE networks and is considered to have one of the highest smart phone adoption rates in the Pacific Region.

While ADSL is still the dominant fixed broadband technology; the OPTC is also deploying a nationwide FttH network.

A referendum for independence from France was held in New Caledonia in late 2018 and the majority of voters chose to remain part of France.

Office des Postes et Télécommunications de Nouvelle-Calédonie (OPT-NC) is the only telecom network operator, but a few private ISPs offer services over OPT-NC’s network.

Any slumps in the nickel sector pricing places strain on New Caledonia’s overall economy.

New Caledonia only has a small population with less than 300,000 citizens.

Office des Postes et Télécommunications de Nouvelle-Calédonie (OPT-NC).

