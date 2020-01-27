New Business Opportunities : Medical Plastics Market 2022 Key Vendors, Driver, Challenges & Trends, Vendor Landscape Analysis

The global market for medical plastics reached nearly 12.8 billion pounds in 2016. This market is estimated to reach 18.3 billion pounds in 2022 from 13.6 billion pounds in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for 2017-2022.

Report Includes

68 data tables and 39 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for medical plastics

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Information on new medical devices, new products, technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques, and medical plastic product lines

A look at key resins used to make medical devices, and new products and technologies related to these devices

Examination of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Evaluation of the environmental regulatory impacts on the market

Profiles of major players in the industry, including: Allergan, Apex Medical Technologies, Baxter Inc., Becton Dickinson, Dunn Industries, Filtertek, GW Plastics, Harmac Medical

This report will initially cover the medical device industry, itself, and industry and market information will be updated, and definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market will be provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the key resins used to make these devices.

The ever-changing face of the medical device industry; new types of medical devices legislative, regulatory and environmental issues; new products and technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques and impact on polymer selection; polymer usage in medical devices; status of PVC; and medical plastic’s product lines and trade-named products along with the recent introduction of three-dimensional (3D) printing are some of the topics that are covered.

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Trends in Healthcare

Geographical Structure of Demand for Medical Plastics

Polymers Used in Medical Devices

Commodity Thermoplastics

Engineering Resins

Thermoset Resins

Summary of Resin Usage in Medical Devices

Chapter 4 Legislative and Regulatory Issues

U.S.

FDA Regulations

Plastics Testing Procedures

Biocompatibility Issues

