New Business Opportunities : Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Key Players 2019-2025

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been rapidly integrated into molecular pathology, dramatically increasing the breadth genomic of information available to oncologists and their patientseration sequencing.

Scope of the Report:

The global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Illumina

Beckman Coulter

GATC Biotech

Qiagen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Targeted Sequencing

Exome Sequencing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals and Clinics

Biopharma Companies

Academic and Research Organizations

Others

