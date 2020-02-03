New Business Opportunities : Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Key Players 2019-2025

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been rapidly integrated into molecular pathology, dramatically increasing the breadth genomic of information available to oncologists and their patientseration sequencing.
Scope of the Report:
The global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2081160
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Thermo Fisher Scientific
PerkinElmer
Illumina
Beckman Coulter
GATC Biotech
Qiagen
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-clinical-next-generation-sequencing-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-report.html/toc
Market Segment by Type, covers
Targeted Sequencing
Exome Sequencing
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals and Clinics
Biopharma Companies
Academic and Research Organizations
Others
Table of Contents
1 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing
1.2 Classification of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing by Types
1.2.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.2.3 Targeted Sequencing
1.2.4 Exome Sequencing
1.2.5 Others
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected] ;
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on Blogger at:https://marketreserch1.blogspot.com