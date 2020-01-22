New Business Opportunities : Contactless Payment Transaction Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Contactless Payment Transaction Market: Overview

This report on the global contactless payment transaction market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period.

Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global contactless payment transaction market growth during the said period. Mode of payments that are playing a major role in the driving the global contactless payment transaction market have also been covered in the study.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies. Contactless payment is a safe and sound method for consumers to buying products or services through credit card, debit card, contactless card (NFC/RFID), contactless wearable devices, and contactless mobile payment, by using NFC or RFID technology. Furthermore, in contactless payment consumer needs to tap their purchasing card near a sales desk which is known as “tap-and-go” also it does not require a PIN or signature.

Contactless Payment Transaction Market: Segmentation

The contactless payment transaction market has been segmented on the basis of mode of payment and end-use. Based on mode of payment, the market has been further classified into Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, Contactless Mobile Payment. By end-use, the market is further classified into Hospitality, Transport, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Others.

Geographically, the report classifies the global contactless payment transaction market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries which covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Poland, Sweden, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Contactless Payment Transaction Market: Scope of the Report

The report also includes key industry developments in the contactless payment transaction market. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. Ecosystem Analysis which identifies the process of distribution of the product in the contactless payments services is also covered in the report. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Contactless Payment Transaction Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global contactless payment based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, and Contactless Mobile Payment providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global contactless payment transaction market include Apple Inc., Barclays, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., Ingenico Group, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations LTD, Samsung Electronics Ltd., Verifone Systems, Inc., and Wirecard AG.

The global contactless payment transaction market is segmented as below:

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Mode of Payment

Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)

Wearable Devices

Contactless Mobile Payment

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By End-Use

Hospitality

Transport

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

Poland

Sweden

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

