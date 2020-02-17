NEUTRAL ALTERNATIVE PROTEIN MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

The global Neutral Alternative Protein market is valued at 4470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025

Alternative proteins, such as plant-based meat substitutes and edible insects, provide a substantial amount of protein but require less natural inputs to produce then the most common protein sources, meat and fish. Composed of different sequences of amino acids, proteins are found in almost all whole foods. Protein is responsible for building lean body tissue and providing the elements needed for digestive enzymes. Certain plant-based proteins offer functionality but pose flavor challenges. Pea protein is becoming more popular in part because of its neutral flavor.

In terms of volume, the Sales of Neutral Alternative Protein was about 1093.78 K Tons in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1847.90 K Tons by 2022.

The key players are Kerry Group, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia, CHS, Tereos , yral, CP Kelco, Davisco, Meelunie, Danisco （DuPont), MGP Ingredient,. Taj Agro Product, Glico Nutrition.

North America is the dominate consumption region of Neutral Alternative Protein in Global, the consumption was 341.89 K Tons in 2016, accounting for about 31.26% of the total amount, followed by Asia-Pacific, with the consumption market share of 26.64%.

Plant Protein accounted for the largest market with about 84.10% of the species of the Neutral Alternative Protein. With over 78.21% share in the Neutral Alternative Protein market, Residential Application was the largest application market in 2016.

The average price of Neutral Alternative Protein was gently lower year by year from 4012.00 USD/MT in 2012 to 3779.00 USD/MT in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 40.66% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This report focuses on Neutral Alternative Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neutral Alternative Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kerry Group

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Glanbia

CHS

Tereos Syral

CP Kelco

Davisco

Meelunie

Danisco （DuPont)

MGP Ingredient

Taj Agro Product

Glico Nutrition

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plant Protein

Insect Protein

Algae Protein

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Healthcare product

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Neutral Alternative Protein Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neutral Alternative Protein

1.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plant Protein

1.2.3 Insect Protein

1.2.4 Algae Protein

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Neutral Alternative Protein Segment by Application

1.3.1 Neutral Alternative Protein Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Healthcare product

1.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market Size

1.4.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Neutral Alternative Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neutral Alternative Protein Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neutral Alternative Protein Business

7.1 Kerry Group

7.1.1 Kerry Group Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kerry Group Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cargill

7.2.1 Cargill Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cargill Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Glanbia

7.4.1 Glanbia Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Glanbia Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CHS

7.5.1 CHS Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CHS Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tereos Syral

7.6.1 Tereos Syral Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tereos Syral Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 CP Kelco

7.7.1 CP Kelco Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 CP Kelco Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Davisco

7.8.1 Davisco Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Davisco Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Meelunie

7.9.1 Meelunie Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Meelunie Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Danisco （DuPont)

7.10.1 Danisco （DuPont) Neutral Alternative Protein Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Danisco （DuPont) Neutral Alternative Protein Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 MGP Ingredient

7.12 Taj Agro Product

7.13 Glico Nutrition

