Neurovascular Devices Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016 – 2026

Neurological devices/Interventional neurology is the non-surgical specialty that uses minimally invasive, image guided techniques for the treatment of most complex and dangerous diseases of neck, brain, and spine. The surgical procedure or specialty for the treatment of neurovascular diseases is called neurosurgery. Neurology is the medicine branch that deals with the disorders of the entire nervous system and brain. Interventional neurology deals with the treatment and diagnosis of all categories diseases and conditions involving the peripheral and central nervous system.

Arteries weakening may increase the risk of intracranial bleeding and create brain aneurysms. Neurovascular disease is the main cause of adult disability. Approximately 4.5 Mn Americans have a stroke, out of which only few recover completely. But enhanced technology is helping the healthcare professionals to minimize the impact of neurovascular disease. A variety of material such as nitinol, cobalt, platinum can be used in neurovascular devices to achieve the specialized characteristics for aneurysm repair and ischemic stroke prevention.

The major driving factor for the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market is growing obese and ageing population, technological enhancements in the field of interventional neurology market. The neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising patient pool for hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of neurovascular disease.

According to the upcoming data of clinical trials, interventional procedure is more favourable than neurosurgery as there is minimal damage to surrounding tissues, minimal surgical trauma, lesser possibility of infection in post-surgical phase and lesser surgical scar. However, a dearth of skilled neurologists is restraining the growth of global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market. Stringent regulatory policies across the major markets also posing significant challenges for global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market growth.Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurologymarket is classified on the basis of product type, technology type, end users and geography.

Depending on geographic regions, global neurovascular devices/interventional neurologymarket is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to command the largest market share in 2015, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, owing to rising awareness among neurologists related to benefits of interventional neurology devices and decreasing prices of neurovascular devices in Asia Pacific. Strong growth of neurovascular devicesmarket in North America can be attributed to factor such as favourable reimbursement scenario, significant adoption of interventional neurology devices among neurologists and large presence of device manufacturers in the region.

The global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market is dominated by Medtronic, plc (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.). Strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion, agreements, new product launches and collaborations are the major adopted strategies by most key players to achieve growth in the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market.

