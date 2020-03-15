Neurovascular Access Catheters Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2028

A catheter is a thin tube-shaped medical device which is used to perform surgical procedures in order to treat various diseases. They are inserted into body cavities and are generally used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Neurovascular access catheters are broadly used to locate and then insert another catheter or medical device and fluid into human body. These neurovascular access catheters can be customized, designed and molded into distinct access catheter configurations as per requirement from end use. The most utilized catheters such as peripheral catheters, central venous catheters, neurovascular access catheters and coronary are frequently used to assist IV therapy and are also used in blood removal and monitoring applications. The neurovascular access catheters with multiple lumen are of great importance owing to their enhanced versatility and visualization. A wide range of catheters are commercially available to be used in IV therapy. Majority of these catheters used to withdraw unwanted body fluid from the neurovascular organs mainly intracranial spaces, brain, carotid artery, etc. The neurovascular catheter is mainly used for preventing embolic stroke, neurovascular access catheter – a type of neurovascular catheter acts as a guide wire to the specialist performing surgical procedure.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9189

Neurovascular Access Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 9 per 100,000 persons annually in the United States are suffering from brain aneurysms. Whereas in Europe, more than 10 per 100,000 individuals annually are affected with brain aneurysm. This creates abundant revenue opportunities for the new market players to enhance their sales in developing economies and is anticipated to be primary factor aiding revenue growth in neurovascular access catheters market. Along with brain aneurysms, neurovascular access catheters also find major applications in stroke management, thereby driving revenue growth in global neurovascular access catheters market. As per the American Stroke Association, approximately 800,000 people suffer from stroke in the U.S. every year, followed by 130,000 deaths each year. This further aids to the new revenue generation in global neurovascular access catheters market. However, several risk factors associated with neurovascular access catheters such as catheter blockage inside neurovascular organs, detachment of catheter coating may suppress the growth of neurovascular access catheters market. Also, high presence of biocompatibility issues with neurovascular access catheters also hinders the revenue growth in neurovascular access catheters market.

Neurovascular Access Catheters Market: Segmentation

The global neurovascular access catheters market is classified on the basis of product type, material, design type, end user and region.

Based on product type neurovascular access catheters market is segmented into following:

Dialysis Catheters

PICC Catheters

CVC catheters

Intermediate Catheters

Distal Delivery Catheters (DDC)

Guide Catheters

Based on material type neurovascular access catheters market is segmented into following:

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Nylon

Polyether Block Amide

Polyether Ether Ketone

Based on material type neurovascular access catheters market is segmented into following:

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen

Based on End User neurovascular access catheters market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Neurovascular Access Catheters Market: Overview

The neurovascular access catheters market, on the basis of product type has been categorized into dialysis catheters, PICC catheters, CVC catheters, intermediate catheters, Distal Delivery Catheters (DDC) and guide catheters. Among these, dialysis catheters followed by PICC catheters dominates the neurovascular access catheters market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. However, based on the design type, multiple lumen neurovascular access catheters are most widely preferred neurovascular access catheters over the single and double lumen, thus accounting for majority of revenue share in global neurovascular access catheters market. Based on the end user, hospitals followed by ambulatory surgical centers accounts to be leading end use segment in global Neurovascular access catheters market owing to increasing number of neurovascular surgeries performed.

Neurovascular Access Catheters Market: Regional Overview

Over the globe, North America followed by Europe is anticipated to offer lucrative market opportunities to the new market players in neurovascular access catheters industry. This is due to the presence of large patient pool for neurovascular disorders majorly stroke in both the regions. North America and Europe cumulatively holds a significant market share in terms of value in neurovascular access catheters market. However, due to the growing neurovascular patient pool, growing adoption of neurovascular catheters, high diagnostic rate followed by treatment rate for neurovascular disorders, along with strong presence of domestic players allows South Asia and East Asia region cumulatively to register third largest market value in global neurovascular access catheters market. Whereas, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to be the least lucrative Neurovascular Access Catheters market growing at a sluggish rate.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9189

Neurovascular Access Catheters Market: Key Players

Some of the major neurovascular access catheters manufacturers present across the globe are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Concentric Medical, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Biomerics, Penumbra, Inc., Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., DePuy Synthes, RAUMEDIC AG, and others.