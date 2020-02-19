Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

DelveInsight’s ‘Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of NMOSD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of NMOSD from 2016 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2016-2028

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The DelveInsight Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market report gives the thorough understanding of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by prevalent population, gender- specific [Male and Female] and NMO-IgG Diagnosed Cases [NMO-IgG Seropositive and NMO-IgG Seronegative] and Clinical Characterization (Transverse Myelitis, Longitudinally extensive TM, Focal TM, Optic Neuritis, Unilateral ON, and Bilateral ON).

According to DelveInsight, the prevalent cases of NMOSD was 32,382 in 2016 in 7 MM and, is expected to increase at a CAGR of XX% during the study period i.e., 2016-2028. Among 7MM, United States account for highest prevalent cases of NMOSD with 16,000 prevalent cases in 2016.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drug Chapters

This segment of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases. This report includes detailed chapters of promising upcoming therapies.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Outlook

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

NMOSD market is expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2019-2028 at a CAGR of XX% owing to the launch of few drugs (presently in Phase III and Phase II). NMOSD therapeutics market has seen a 7MM sales of USD 145.1 million in 2016.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

