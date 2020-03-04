Neuromodulation – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

With such an extensive therapeutic scope, and immense ongoing enhancements in biotechnology, neuromodulation will likely be a leading growth industry over the forecast period. The growth of the sector is largely stimulated by an increased uptake of neuromodulation devices, surging prevalence of diseases pertaining to neuromodulation, ageing population, technological advances and deal making activity globally.

The report titled "Global Neuromodulation Market Research Report 2018" examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends.

The report provides in-depth analysis and information according to categories such as application, technology, geography, company and competitive landscape. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of all the categories. Key trends in terms of merger & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships and agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Neuromodulation market.

The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios, market revenue and recent development of the neuromodulation market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America is the most attractive market in the neuromodulation market

• Chronic pain is the major application segment of the neuromodulation market

• With regard to technology, spinal cord stimulation represents the largest segment of the neuromodulation market

• The APAC marketplace is slated to grow at the highest rate, and China, India and Japan will be major igniters

Market Segmentation: Global Neuromodulation Market

The global neuromodulation market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, geographyand company

Neuromodulation Market, by Technology

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

• Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

• Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

• Other Technologies

Neuromodulation Market, by Application

Chronic Pain

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Urinary Fecal Incontinence

• Refractory Epilepsy

• Essential Tremor

• Dystonia

• Gastroparesis

• Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

• Other Applications

Neuromodulation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Rest of the World (ROW)

Neuromodulation Market, by Company

• Medtronic

• Boston Scientific

• St. Jude Medical (Abbott)

• LivaNova

• Nevro

• Other Companies

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

Global Neuromodulation Market Analysis & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

3. Market Share Analysis of Neuromodulation Market (%),2017

3.1 Global Neuromodulation Market Share, By Technology

3.2 Global Neuromodulation Market Share, By Region

3.3 Global Neuromodulation Market Share, By Application

3.4 Global Neuromodulation Market Share, By Company

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Neuromodulation Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

Global Neuromodulation Market Size & Forecast, By Technology (2013 – 2025)

5.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation

5.2 Deep Brain Stimulation

5.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation

5.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation

5.5 Other Technologies

Global Neuromodulation Market Size & Forecast, By Region (2013 – 2025)

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Rest of the World (ROW)

Global Neuromodulation Market Size & Forecast, By Application (2013 – 2025)

7.1 Chronic Pain

7.2 Parkinson’s Disease

7.3 Urinary Fecal Incontinence (UFI)

7.4 Refractory Epilepsy

7.5 Essential Tremor

7.6 Dystonia

7.7 Gastroparesis

7.8 Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

7.9 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

7.10 Other Application

Major Deals in the Neuromodulation Market

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

Continued….

