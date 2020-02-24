Neuromarketing Technology (NT) Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Opportunities, Significant Growth and Business Demand by Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Neuromarketing Technology market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Neuromarketing is defined as the incorporation of neuroscience with day to day market activities. The purpose of neuromarketing is to identify and study the consumer behavior and perception on the basis of cognitive and affective response to marketing inducements. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global neuromarketing technology market that observes increase for this market at 12% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 100 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The pivotal factors driving the global neuromarketing technology market growth include customer behavioral prediction accuracy. Neuroscience is beneficial in interpreting and studying consumer perceptions and has played a vital role in enhancing the behavioral predictions of consumers. Research firms use neuroscience and help marketing companies to concentrate and customize their services according to customer expectations. Accurate product positioning can be devised via neuroscience to access the brain functions of the customer. Growing demand for the study of consumer behavior is driving market growth. However, constant revision of biometric policies by the regulatory bodies, installation cost, and mobility concerns can hamper market growth.

Major Key Players

Css/Data intelligence (U.S.)

Merchant Mechanics (U.S.)

Cadwell Industries Inc.(U.S.)

Neural Sense (South Africa)

Neurospire Inc. (U.S.)

The Neilsen Company LLC, (U.S.)

Nviso (Switzerland)

Olson Zaltman Associates (U.S.)

Behavior and Brain Lab (Italy)

Sensomotoric Instruments GMBH (Germany)

Sr Labs (Italy)

Synetiq Ltd. (Budapest)

SR Research ( Canada)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

According to MRFR, The global Neuromarketing technology Market is expected to reach USD 100 million by 2023 growing at a 12% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

The global neuromarketing technology market has been segmented into end-user, solution, technology, and lastly region. Based on the end-user, this market has been segmented into consumer electronics, food & beverage, healthcare, and retail. Regarding the solution, the market has been segmented into customer experience, people engagement, and product development. The technology-based segmentation segments the market into electroencephalography (EEG), eye tracking, functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI), magnetoencephalography (MEG), and positron emission tomography (PET).

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global neuromarketing technology market segments the market into regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global market due to technological advancement and the leading country-specific market is the USA, followed by Canada. Other factors contributing to market growth in this region are increasing investment in the field of neuroscience and the presence of many key market players.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The UK is expected to be a prominent country-specific market due to the rise in economic development. France and Germany are two other important country-specific markets in Europe. Some of the important market players are based in Europe too.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing due to the growing awareness of neurotechnology and increasing demand for neuromarketing solutions. China, India, and Japan are the most important country-specific markets in this region, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region. Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and neuroscience technology company NeuroTrend are set to launch a neuromarketing consumer insights lab.

The RoW segment covers Latin countries and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of infrastructure, lack of advanced facilities, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of education. The market comprising of Latin countries is a smaller market because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future.

