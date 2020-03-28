Neuromarketing Technology Market Latest Innovations, Analysis, Business Opportunities, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast

Market Highlights

In order to gain the large customer base and earn a huge market share, many companies invest more than the allocated budget in advertising and promoting their products. Neuromarketing technology allows business organizations to control their heavy investments by offering the prediction techniques of consumer taste and preferences about their products and services. With the increase in market competition, the demand for regular improvements in their advertisement campaigns and the need for studying consumer behavior is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Neuroscience is beneficial in interpreting and studying the consumer perceptions and has played a vital role in enhancing behavioral predictions of consumers. Neuroscience allows research firms and marketing companies to concentrate and customize their services according to customer expectations. Accurate product positioning can be devised with the help of neuroscience to access the brain functions of the customer.

Segmentation:

The Neuromarketing technology market is bifurcated as technology, solution, and end user. By technology, Neuromarketing technology is divided into functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron emission tomography (PET), and magneto encephalography (MEG). Based on solution, the Neuromarketing technology is further sub categorized into customer experience, people engagement, and product development. Lastly, the end user segment includes retail, healthcare, food & beverage, and consumer electronics.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the neuromarketing technology are categorized into five different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to be a prominent region in the neuromarketing technology market over forecast period. The U.S. is the leading country in the region owing to increase in number of solution providers of neuroscience technology. However, the U.S has a highly advanced technological infrastructure which has made them early adopters of technology and has encouraged many companies to the study consumer behavior effectively. In the light of these factors, the neuromarketing technology market is anticipated to be driven over the review period 2017-2023. Europe is also estimated to have a significant growth in the neuromarketing technology market over the next few years.

Owing to, rise in awareness of neuro technology and surging demand for neuro marketing solutions, Asia Pacific region is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players of neuromarketing technology market include Css/Data intelligence (U.S.), Behavior and Brain Lab (Italy), Merchant Mechanics (U.S.), Neural Sense (South Africa), Neurospire Inc. (U.S.), The Neilsen Company LLC, (U.S.), Nviso (Switzerland), Olson Zaltman Associates (U.S.), Sensomotoric Instruments GMBH (Germany), Sr Labs (Italy), Synetiq Ltd. (Budapest), Cadwell Industries Inc.(U.S.), SR Research ( Canada), and Compumedics Limited (Australia)

