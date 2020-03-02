NEUROMARKETING TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018: GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Neuromarketing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neuromarketing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Neuromarketing is a commercial marketing communication field that applies neuropsychology to marketing research, studying consumers’ sensorimotor, cognitive, and affective response to marketing stimuli. Neuromarketing seeks to understand the rationale behind how consumers make purchasing decisions and their responses to marketing stimuli in order to apply those learning in the marketing realm.

A greater understanding of human cognition and behaviour has led to the integration of biological and social sciences: Neuromarketing, a recent method utilized to understand consumers. The concept of neuromarketing combines marketing, psychology and neuroscience. Research is conducted around the implicit motivations to understand consumer decisions by non-invasive psychoanalysis methods of measuring brain activity. These include electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), eye tracking, electrodermal response measures and other neuro-technologies.

In 2017, the global Neuromarketing Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Behavior And Brain Lab

Merchant Mechanics

Neural Sense

Neurospire

The Neilsen Company

Nviso

Olson Zaltman Associates

Sensomotoric Instruments

SR Labs

Synetiq

Cadwell Industries

SR Research

Compumedics

Market analysis by product type

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (FMRI)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Eye Tracking

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

Market analysis by market

Retail

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Neuromarketing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Neuromarketing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

