Neurofeedback Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Neurofeedback Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.The report introduced the Neurofeedback basics: classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client’s scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place. This operant learning initiates self-regulation and enhances relaxation, both necessary components of good brain function.

Scope of the Report:

The fast growth of Neurofeedback system market largely caused by the introduction of smart portable device. The production is increasing largely and the price is decreasing. These new products mainly introduced in North American and Asia regions.

North America is the largest supplier of Neurofeedback System, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Neurofeedback System, enjoying production market share nearly 20.5% in 2016.

North America is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 57% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

The global Neurofeedback market is valued at 37 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 50 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Neurofeedback.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Neurofeedback market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Neurofeedback market by product type and applications/end industries.

List of Major Manufacturers:

BrainMaster Technologies

BEE Medic

Brainquiry

Mitsar

Thought Technology

Mind Media

Wearable Sensing

Market Segment by Type, covers

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

Low-energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ADHD Treatment

Other Clinic Use

Non-medical

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Neurofeedback product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neurofeedback, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neurofeedback in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Neurofeedback competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Neurofeedback breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Neurofeedback market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neurofeedback sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

