Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2020

A neuroendocrine tumor is a kind of tumor that begins in the hormone producing cells of the neuroendocrine system that is made up of the endocrine system and nervous system. Hormones producing neuroendocrine cells have a structure similar to neurons and produce hormones like endocrine cells. These cells are found throughout the body in organs such as intestines, kidneys, lungs and stomach and perform functions such as controlling the speed of food through gastrointestinal tract and air and blood flow through the lungs. Neuroendocrine tumor is a rare malignant disorder that accounts for nearly one percent of all malignant disorders.

Neuroendocrine carcinomas account for nearly 60% of all neuroendocrine tumor cases and are characterized as their origin in different locations throughout the body including lungs, gastrointestinal tract and brain. Some common symptoms associated with neuroendocrine carcinoma are hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia, weight loss, loss of appetite, headache, anxiety, gastric ulcer, unusual bleeding, jaundice, diarrhea, fever and persistent in specific area.

The treatment options for neuroendocrine carcinoma include surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Chemotherapy involves the use of drugs to kill cancerous cells by inhibiting the cells ability to grow and divide. Streptozocin (Zanosar) and 5-fluorouracil (Adrucil, 5-FU) are some drugs that are used to treat neuroendocrine carcinomas. Continuous efforts by major pharmaceuticals in order to develop targeted therapy have been contributing in the growth of neuroendocrine carcinomas market. Everolimus (Afinitor) and sunitinib (Sutent) are two major targeted drugs that are being used for treating neuroendocrine carcinomas. Afinitor was introduced by Novartis AG in 2009 for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. This drug is useful when sunitinib or sorafenib fail to treat the renal cell carcinoma. Sutent is a brand developed by Pfizer Ltd. and is used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma and gastrointestinal stromal tumor. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioSynthema, Inc., Genentech Inc. and Callisto Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. are some major companies that are striving to develop drugs for treating various neuroendocrine carcinomas. Avastin, Atiprimod and Lutathera are among other molecules that are currently being studied for their therapeutic efficacy in the treatment of neuroendocrine carcinomas.

Geographically, the market for neuroendocrine carcinoma has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). United States and Canada are the two major markets in North America region. North America represented the largest market for neuroendocrine carcinoma in 2013, with a largest market share in terms of revenue (USD Million). According to sources from Cancer.

Net, nearly 8,000 people are diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors every year in the United States. Many of the key players operating in this market space are based out of U.S and thus consider North America as their primary market for product launch and investment. Also, the well established healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement scenario are among the major factors responsible for North America’s leading position in neuroendocrine carcinoma market. Europe accounted for the second largest market in 2013, followed by Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Growing incidence of neuroendocrine carcinoma in Asia Pacific along with the improving economic scenario is likely to play a key role in driving the market growth in the region.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Ltd., Eli Lilly & Company, Amgen, Inc., Ispen SA, Callisto Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and Biosynthema, Inc. are among others operating in the Neuroendocrine carcinoma market.

