Neural Network Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Increasing demand for predicting solutions and analytical tools is expected to drive the neural network software market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Neural Network Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Neural Network Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to forecast potential growth characteristics and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Neural Network Software.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Oracle

SAP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analysis Software

Optimization Software

Visual Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Neural Network Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neural Network Software

1.2 Classification of Neural Network Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Neural Network Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Neural Network Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Analysis Software

1.2.4 Optimization Software

1.2.5 Visual Software

1.3 Global Neural Network Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Neural Network Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Financial Services

1.3.3 Medical Authorities

1.3.4 Education Authorities

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 IT

1.3.8 Energy

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Neural Network Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Neural Network Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Neural Network Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Google

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Google Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Intel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Intel Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Oracle

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Oracle Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 SAP

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SAP Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

