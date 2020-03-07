NEURAL NETWORK MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Neural Network Market

This report focuses on the global Neural Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neural Network development in United States, Europe and China.

Neural network is a form of artificial intelligence, which involves a series of algorithms used to understand the relationship between datasets and to obtain desired output.This network implements a process, which is designed to incorporate the functionalities of human brain through a variety of deep learning technologies and to solve complex pattern recognition or signal processing problems.

The growth of the neural network market is driven by growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, demand for spatial data & analytical tools, and increase in market prediction solutions.

The software segment dominated in 2017, with around 66% revenue share of the global market. This is attributed to the improved IT infrastructure and increased cloud-related expenditures to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2017, accounting for around 36% share in the neural network market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Neural Technologies

Starmind

SwiftKey

Afiniti

Ward Systems

GMDH

Neuro Dimension

Neural Ware

Alyuda Research

OLSOFT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

