NEURAL NETWORK MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Neural Network Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Neural Network Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 91 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
This report focuses on the global Neural Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neural Network development in United States, Europe and China.
Neural network is a form of artificial intelligence, which involves a series of algorithms used to understand the relationship between datasets and to obtain desired output.This network implements a process, which is designed to incorporate the functionalities of human brain through a variety of deep learning technologies and to solve complex pattern recognition or signal processing problems.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3355551-global-neural-network-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The growth of the neural network market is driven by growth in demand for cloud-based solutions, demand for spatial data & analytical tools, and increase in market prediction solutions.
The software segment dominated in 2017, with around 66% revenue share of the global market. This is attributed to the improved IT infrastructure and increased cloud-related expenditures to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.
North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2017, accounting for around 36% share in the neural network market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Neural Technologies
Starmind
SwiftKey
Afiniti
Ward Systems
GMDH
Neuro Dimension
Neural Ware
Alyuda Research
OLSOFT
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Public Sector
Retail
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3355551-global-neural-network-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Neural Network Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Neural Network Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.4 Public Sector
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 IT & Telecom
1.5.8 Energy & Utilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Neural Network Market Size
2.2 Neural Network Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Neural Network Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Neural Network Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Neural Network Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Neural Network Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Neural Network Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Neural Network Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Neural Network Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Neural Network Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Neural Network Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Neural Technologies
12.1.1 Neural Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Neural Network Introduction
12.1.4 Neural Technologies Revenue in Neural Network Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Neural Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Starmind
12.2.1 Starmind Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Neural Network Introduction
12.2.4 Starmind Revenue in Neural Network Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Starmind Recent Development
12.3 SwiftKey
12.3.1 SwiftKey Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Neural Network Introduction
12.3.4 SwiftKey Revenue in Neural Network Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SwiftKey Recent Development
12.4 Afiniti
12.4.1 Afiniti Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Neural Network Introduction
12.4.4 Afiniti Revenue in Neural Network Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Afiniti Recent Development
12.5 Ward Systems
12.5.1 Ward Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Neural Network Introduction
12.5.4 Ward Systems Revenue in Neural Network Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ward Systems Recent Development
12.6 GMDH
12.6.1 GMDH Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Neural Network Introduction
12.6.4 GMDH Revenue in Neural Network Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 GMDH Recent Development
12.7 Neuro Dimension
12.7.1 Neuro Dimension Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Neural Network Introduction
12.7.4 Neuro Dimension Revenue in Neural Network Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Neuro Dimension Recent Development
12.8 Neural Ware
12.8.1 Neural Ware Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Neural Network Introduction
12.8.4 Neural Ware Revenue in Neural Network Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Neural Ware Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com