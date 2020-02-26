Network Traffic Analyzer Market – Real-time Info Desired during 2019 – 2023

Market Highlights

The global network traffic analyzer market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The network traffic analyzer market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the network traffic analyzer market compete on the basis of the factors such as analysis techniques, solution and services, deployment type, organization size, and end-users. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Key Players

The key players in the global network traffic analyzer market include Cisco Systems (U.S.), SolarWinds (U.S.), NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Ipswitch (U.S.), ManageEngine (U.S.), Plixer (U.S.), Colasoft (China), HPE (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Kentik (U.S.) and Genie Networks (Taiwan) among others.

Segments

The global Network Traffic Analyzer Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2019-2023. Network traffic analyzer segment market globally drives the market majorly due to growing industries like telecommunication and IT. Due to technological advancement, the demand of network traffic analyzers is increasing from small scale as well as large scale business operators.

Due to automation (IoT) in healthcare, retail, education industry and increases the demand of network traffic analyzer market at fast pace. The global network traffic analyzer market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. These regions are further bifurcated into various countries including U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

Regional Analysis

North America region hold the largest market share (in terms of revenue) of the total network traffic analyzer market. It is due to the presence of high technology adoption, number of data centers and adoption of cloud technology in the region. U.S., Canada and Mexico are the countries mainly contributing in the North America network traffic analyzer market. Growing cloud computing and web hosting services in the region mainly drive the market. Cisco Systems, SolarWinds, NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, CA Technologies, Ipswitch, ManageEngine, Plixer, Kentik, HPE are some of the leading industry participants located in U.S. due to which North America dominated the network traffic analyzer market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fast speed over the forecast period due to the emerging IT industry in countries like India and Japan. The rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India helps to grow the network traffic analyzer market in Asia Pacific. Increasing adoption of cloud in Internet of Things (IoT) services and shifting focus over industrial IoT is rising market in Asia Pacific in forecast period.

