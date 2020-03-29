Network Traffic Analyzer Market 2019-2023: Key Players- Cisco Systems, SolarWinds, NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, CA Technologies, Ipswitch, ManageEngine

Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Analysis Techniques (Router Based and Non-Router Based), By Solution (Network Traffic, Bandwidth Monitoring, Network Capacity, Network Security, Others), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The global Network Traffic Analyzer Market can be bifurcated analysis techniques, solution and services, deployment type, organization size and end-user, and region. Based on analysis techniques, the market is segmented into router based and non-router based. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises deployment type. Large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises are the organization size segment of the network traffic analyzer market. Enterprises, service providers and data centers are the end-users covered under this study. Government, retail, healthcare, education and others are the end-use industries comes under enterprise segment. Cloud service providers, communication service providers, internet service providers, cable network providers are the different service providers segments of the network traffic analyzer market.

The global network traffic analyzer market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective software portfolio. The network traffic analyzer market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global network traffic analyzer market is expected to reach approximately USD 1.80 billion by the end of 2023 with 16.60% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global network traffic analyzer market include- Cisco Systems (U.S.), SolarWinds (U.S.), NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Ipswitch (U.S.), ManageEngine (U.S.), Plixer (U.S.), Colasoft (China), HPE (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Kentik (U.S.) and Genie Networks (Taiwan) among others.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S., Canada, and Mexico among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high technology adoption in developed network infrastructure in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India. The booming IT industry coupled with increasing cloud facilities in North America helps to grow the network traffic analyzer demand in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing industrialization and cloud services in the emerging countries like India and Japan.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the Network Traffic Analyzer Market into software type, end-users and region.

By Analysis Techniques

Router Based

Non-Router Based

By Solution and Service

Solution

Network Traffic

Bandwidth Monitoring

Network Capacity

Network Security

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By End-user

Enterprises

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Communication Service Providers

Internet Service Providers

Cable Network Providers

Data Centers

By Region

North America

U S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Intended Audience

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Mobile manufacturer

Government Agencies

Data Centers

Security Agencies

End-user sectors

Communication operators

Defense

