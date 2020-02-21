NETWORK TRAFFIC ANALYSIS SOLUTIONS MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, STRATEGIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

In 2018, the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GreyCortex

Flowmon Networks

Genie Networks

Zoho Corporation

Netmon

Palo Alto Networks

Ipswitch

Netreo

Dynatrace

Cisco Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Government

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

