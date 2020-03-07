Network Switch – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Network Switch industry.
This report splits Network Switch market by Network Switch Type, by Networks, by Mounting, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
Advantech B+B SmartWorx
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Black Box
Brocade Communications
Cisco Systems
Comtrol Corporation
D-Link
Dell
Ethernet Direct
EtherWAN Systems
Extreme Networks
GE Digital Energy
HANGZHOU AOBO TELECOM.,LTD.
HPE
Huawei
Intellisystem Technologies
Juniper Networks
Korenix Technology
Kyland Technology Co.,Ltd.
Leonton technologies
Moxa Europe
NETGEAR
Oracle
ORing Industrial Networking Corp.
Shenzhen 3onedata Technology Co.,Ltd
Siemens Industrial Communication
TP-Link
transition networks
Westermo
ZTE
Main Regions
North America
United States
Main Product Type
Network Switch Market, by Network Switch Type
Managed Network Switch
Unmanaged Network Switch
Network Switch Market, by Networks
Ethernet
Gigabit Ethernet
Fiber Optic
Others
Network Switch Market, by Mounting
DIN Rail
Rack-mount
Wall-mount
Skid-mounted
Others
Main Applications
Individual
Commercial
Military
