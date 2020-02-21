Network Slicing Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

Global Network Slicing Industry

This report studies the global Network Slicing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Network Slicing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

With the increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, the significant growth in mobile data traffic volumes, the rising demand for high-speed and large network coverage, and the virtualization of networks are expected to be the major drivers for the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017.

In 2017, the global Network Slicing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CISCO SYSTEMS

HUAWEI

NOKIA NETWORKS

ERICSSON

SK TELECOM

NTT DoCoMo

ZTE

INTEL

MAVENIR

AFFIRMED NETWORKS

ARGELA

ARIA NETWORKS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SDN & NFV

C-RAN

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Network Slicing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Slicing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Network Slicing Manufacturers

Network Slicing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Network Slicing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Network Slicing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Network Slicing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Network Slicing

1.1 Network Slicing Market Overview

1.1.1 Network Slicing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Network Slicing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Network Slicing Market by Type

1.3.1 SDN & NFV

1.3.2 C-RAN

1.4 Network Slicing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Financial Services

1.4.2 Medical Authorities

1.4.3 Education Authorities

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Manufacturing

1.4.6 IT

1.4.7 Energy

1.4.8 Other

2 Global Network Slicing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Network Slicing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CISCO SYSTEMS

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 HUAWEI

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 NOKIA NETWORKS

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 ERICSSON

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 SK TELECOM

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 NTT DoCoMo

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 ZTE

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 INTEL

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 MAVENIR

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 AFFIRMED NETWORKS

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Network Slicing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 ARGELA

3.12 ARIA NETWORKS

4 Global Network Slicing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Network Slicing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Network Slicing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Network Slicing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Network Slicing

5 United States Network Slicing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Network Slicing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Network Slicing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Network Slicing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Network Slicing Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Network Slicing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Network Slicing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Network Slicing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Network Slicing Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Network Slicing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Network Slicing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Network Slicing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Network Slicing Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Network Slicing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Network Slicing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Network Slicing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 Southeast Asia Network Slicing Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Network Slicing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Network Slicing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Network Slicing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 India Network Slicing Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Network Slicing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Network Slicing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Network Slicing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Network Slicing Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Network Slicing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Network Slicing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Network Slicing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Network Slicing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Network Slicing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Network Slicing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Network Slicing Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Network Slicing Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Continued…..

