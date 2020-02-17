Network Security Software Global Market By Technology, Top Key Player, Demand, Region, Opportunities Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Network Security Software Market – 2019
In 2017, the global Network Security Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Security Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Symantec
BullGuard
AlienVault
SolarWinds
Panda Security
Bitdefender
GFI Software
FireEye
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Endpoint Protection Software
Firewall Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Healthcare
Telecom and IT
Government
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Security Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Security Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Security Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Endpoint Protection Software
1.4.3 Firewall Software
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Security Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Telecom and IT
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Security Software Market Size
2.2 Network Security Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Security Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Network Security Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network Security Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network Security Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Network Security Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Network Security Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Network Security Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network Security Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network Security Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Symantec
12.2.1 Symantec Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.2.4 Symantec Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.3 BullGuard
12.3.1 BullGuard Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.3.4 BullGuard Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 BullGuard Recent Development
12.4 AlienVault
12.4.1 AlienVault Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.4.4 AlienVault Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AlienVault Recent Development
12.5 SolarWinds
12.5.1 SolarWinds Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.5.4 SolarWinds Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SolarWinds Recent Development
12.6 Panda Security
12.6.1 Panda Security Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.6.4 Panda Security Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Panda Security Recent Development
12.7 Bitdefender
12.7.1 Bitdefender Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.7.4 Bitdefender Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bitdefender Recent Development
12.8 GFI Software
12.8.1 GFI Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.8.4 GFI Software Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 GFI Software Recent Development
12.9 FireEye
12.9.1 FireEye Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network Security Software Introduction
12.9.4 FireEye Revenue in Network Security Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 FireEye Recent Development
Continued …
