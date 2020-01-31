Network Packet Broker Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Network Packet Broker Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

A network packet broker (NPB) is a device that provides a collection of monitoring tools with access to traffic from across the network. The word “broker”, or “dealer” is helpful to focus on here.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the network packet broker market during 2018–2023. Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the growth for increasing deployments of data centers in the region, which in turn is expected to drive the market for NPBs. Also, the increasing number of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for NPBs. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drive the demand for cloud-based services. All these parameters generate the need for high-performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers. These factors in turn are expected to drive the market for network packet brokers in this region during the forecast period.

The global Network Packet Broker market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Network Packet Broker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Network Packet Broker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gigamon

NetScout

Ixia

APCON

VIAVI Solutions

Cisco

Garland Technology

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Big Switch Networks

Zenoss

Network Critical

Corvil

CALIENT

Netgear

Motadata

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1 and 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

Segment by Application

Enterprises

Service Providers

Government Organizations

Table Of Contents:

1 Network Packet Broker Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Packet Broker

1.2 Network Packet Broker Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Packet Broker Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 1 and 10 Gbps

1.2.3 40 Gbps

1.2.4 100 Gbps

1.3 Network Packet Broker Segment by Application

1.3.1 Network Packet Broker Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Enterprises

1.3.3 Service Providers

1.3.4 Government Organizations

1.3 Global Network Packet Broker Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Network Packet Broker Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Network Packet Broker Market Size

1.4.1 Global Network Packet Broker Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Network Packet Broker Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Network Packet Broker Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Network Packet Broker Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Network Packet Broker Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Network Packet Broker Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Network Packet Broker Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Network Packet Broker Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Network Packet Broker Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Network Packet Broker Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Network Packet Broker Business

7.1 Gigamon

7.1.1 Gigamon Network Packet Broker Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Network Packet Broker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gigamon Network Packet Broker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 NetScout

7.2.1 NetScout Network Packet Broker Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Network Packet Broker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 NetScout Network Packet Broker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ixia

7.3.1 Ixia Network Packet Broker Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Network Packet Broker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ixia Network Packet Broker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 APCON

7.4.1 APCON Network Packet Broker Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Network Packet Broker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 APCON Network Packet Broker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 VIAVI Solutions

7.5.1 VIAVI Solutions Network Packet Broker Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Network Packet Broker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 VIAVI Solutions Network Packet Broker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cisco

Continued…….