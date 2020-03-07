Network Packet Broker Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Network Packet Broker in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the network packet broker market during 2018–2023. Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the growth for increasing deployments of data centers in the region, which in turn is expected to drive the market for NPBs. Also, the increasing number of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for NPBs. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drive the demand for cloud-based services. All these parameters generate the need for high-performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers. These factors in turn are expected to drive the market for network packet brokers in this region during the forecast period.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3524514-global-network-packet-broker-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gigamon

NetScout

Ixia

APCON

VIAVI Solutions

Cisco

Garland Technology

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Big Switch Networks

Zenoss

Network Critical

Corvil

CALIENT

Netgear

Motadata

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

1 and 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprises

Service Providers

Government Organizations

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3524514-global-network-packet-broker-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Network Packet Broker Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 1 and 10 Gbps

1.2.2 40 Gbps

1.2.3 100 Gbps

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Enterprises

1.3.2 Service Providers

1.3.3 Government Organizations

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gigamon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Network Packet Broker Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Gigamon Network Packet Broker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 NetScout

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Network Packet Broker Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 NetScout Network Packet Broker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ixia

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Network Packet Broker Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ixia Network Packet Broker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 APCON

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Network Packet Broker Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 APCON Network Packet Broker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 VIAVI Solutions

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Network Packet Broker Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 VIAVI Solutions Network Packet Broker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Cisco

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Network Packet Broker Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cisco Network Packet Broker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Garland Technology

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Network Packet Broker Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Garland Technology Network Packet Broker Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com