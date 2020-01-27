Network Monitoring Tools Market 2018 : Regional Industry Segmentation and Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2025

Report Title: Global Network Monitoring Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Network Monitoring Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Monitoring Tools development in United States, Europe and China.AT present usage of Network monitoring Tools is increasing significantly due to ability of these tools to provide information about problem and information about how to solve it and improve network. These Network monitoring Tools help users to generate log files and performance charts that helps in detailing system capabilities and allow user to change system settings for optimal set-up. These Network monitoring Tools includes software such as application performance management, web monitoring and packet capturing.Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for Network monitoring Tools market due to high adoption of Network monitoring Tools among enterprises in various industries for improved auto discovery of data, to increase availability of servers and applications, to determine unresponsive machine and alert user, for faster detection of network outage. In Europe region, the market for Network monitoring Tools is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for technologies that can allow companies to improve network performance, trend analysis, and network storage, improve working of wireless devices.The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in Network monitoring Tools market. This Network monitoring Tools market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of cloud based Network monitoring Tools offerings significantly.In 2017, the global Network Monitoring Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The research covers the current market size of the Network Monitoring Tools market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Riverbed, Zenoss, Nagios, Monitis, Zoho, Monitortools, …

Major classifications are as follows:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises Major applications are as follows:

Application Performance Management

Web Monitoring

Protocol Analyzing

Packet Capturing